Another oversized Bay Crane truck causes big trouble in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police confirmed that the oversized truck that took down wires and poles on Harkney Hill Road was operated by the same company involved in moving the big rig that was stuck in Rhode Island for weeks after being stopped on I-95.

Coventry Police announced on their Facebook page Saturday morning that a truck with an oversized load took down wires and utility poles on between Zekes Bridge and Fish Hill Road Saturday morning.

National Grid crews were called to the scene. The "long term detour" that was set up by police Saturday has been cleared, and Harkney Hill Road is now open to vehicles.

