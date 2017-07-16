EXCLUSIVE: Abdul Abudllah speaks out following recent arrest

By: Chloe Leshner

The former Providence College basketball star arrested last week for allegedly violating probation on a statutory rape conviction dating back to 1999 tells his side of the story. Abdul Abdullah admits that he lost control of the situation with his then teenage step niece almost 20 years ago.

Abdul Abdullah hoping to clear his name and move forward after being arrested by Cranston Police last week on an outstanding warrant stemming from his statutory rape conviction more than 10 years ago

"I've been sorry. I made a mistake. It was a small lapse in judgment," Abdullah told ABC6.

He says the victim is his step niece who was living with him in Georgia at the time, back in 1999. He claims she was the aggressor, fondling him in the pool, when he did not know how to swim.

"She was holding onto my genitals and in that moment it was a 2 minute loss of control, whatever you want to call it, I got aroused," he says.

The victim was 14 at the time, Abdullah was in his late 20's, 5 years removed from leading the PC Friars to their first Big East Championship.

"There was never any rape, there was never any intercourse, it was just 1 incident where I take full responsibility, I lost control," he says.

Abdullah took a plea deal in 2005, pleading guilty to statutory rape. The District Attorney dropped 5 other charges, including child molestation.

Abdullah served time in Dekalb County, Georgia. He tells us he had permission to return to Rhode Island in 2006.

"I thought the warrant as taken care of. I'm not trying to sweep it under the rug, I'm not trying to not take responsibility but I thought I was moving on with my life," says Abdullah.

We reached out to several phone numbers in Georgia listed under the victim's name for her take on Abdullah's comments. We have not heard back. Meanwhile, Abdullah is due back in court next month.

