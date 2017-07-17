Man dies after diving near Rhode Island state park

Photo Courtesy: Christine Horan Kellerman?
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) – Officials say a man has died after diving in the water around a Rhode Island state park.
The Coast Guard says the man was reported in distress close to Beavertail State Park around 1 p.m. Sunday.
First responders picked up the man from the diving boat and brought him to shore. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The man's identity has not been released pending notice of next of kin.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
