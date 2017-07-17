Hospital: Buses carrying nurses were attacked - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Hospital: Buses carrying nurses were attacked

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) – A Boston hospital where nurses and their supporters have been picketing while on strike says there was an attack on buses carrying replacement nurses.

Tufts Medical Center claims that supporters threw coffee on bus drivers and stood in front of the buses as they tried to leave two hotels on Sunday.

State police released a statement Sunday saying the protesters had been picketing without a required permit. There was no violence and no objects were thrown. Troopers remained on scene until the buses departed.

The 24-hour strike by about 1,200 nurses ended Thursday morning.

The nurses have been locked out by the hospital until Monday because about 320 temporary nurses hired to care for patients during the strike have a five-day contract.

The hospital didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

