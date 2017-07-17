Rhode Island man gets federal prison for 2016 bank robbery

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island man is headed to federal prison for robbing a bank inside a supermarket last year.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 40-year-old Lenin Gutierrez, of Cranston, was sentenced Friday to more than three years behind bars for the December 2016 robbery in Johnston. He was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution to the bank.

Gutierrez pleaded guilty in April to bank robbery.

Federal authorities say Gutierrez admitted to entering the bank and handing the teller a handwritten note that demanded cash and threatened to shoot the teller if the money wasn't handed over.

Authorities say he left the bank without showing a weapon.

Court documents show that a fingerprint lifted from the note was matched to Gutierrez. He was arrested in January.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017