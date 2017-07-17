Rhode Island US lawmakers to discuss health care bill - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island US lawmakers to discuss health care bill

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island's congressional delegation will join nurses, physicians and advocates for seniors to discuss their opposition to the Trump administration's revised health care bill.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline are expected to gather with the health professionals Monday morning at Allen Berry Health Center in Providence.

All four members of the delegation say the latest version of the legislation will, among other things, gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions and kick millions of people off Medicaid.

The U.S. Senate delayed a highly anticipated vote on the legislation this coming week after Sen. John McCain's announced absence due to surgery.

