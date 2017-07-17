7-year-old hailed a hero after helping grandfather suffering medical emergency at Dartmouth Mall

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

DARTMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) – A 7-year-old is being called a hero by Dartmouth Police after his grandfather suffered a life-threatening medical emergency Sunday at the Dartmouth Mall.

Jace noticed his grandfather was in need of medical assistance and ran into the mall from the parking lot to get Mall Security.

According to police, the grandfather received necessary medical attention and is doing much better thanks to Jace's quick thinking.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017