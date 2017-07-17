7-year-old hailed a hero after helping grandfather suffering med - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

7-year-old hailed a hero after helping grandfather suffering medical emergency at Dartmouth Mall

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

DARTMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) – A 7-year-old is being called a hero by Dartmouth Police after his grandfather suffered a life-threatening medical emergency Sunday at the Dartmouth Mall.

Jace noticed his grandfather was in need of medical assistance and ran into the mall from the parking lot to get Mall Security.

According to police, the grandfather received necessary medical attention and is doing much better thanks to Jace's quick thinking.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.