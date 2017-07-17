Longtime Rhode Island organized crime figure dies - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Longtime Rhode Island organized crime figure dies

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A member of the New England Mafia who as recently as 2012 was convicted for his role in the shakedown of Rhode Island strip clubs for protection money has died.

Alfred "Chippy" Scivola died Friday at Rhode Island Hospital, according to his obituary. He was 76. The Woodlawn Funeral Home in Cranston confirmed the death.

The cause of death was not disclosed, but when he was sentenced in 2012 his lawyer said Scivola had a pacemaker and respiratory problems.

Scivola, who lived in Johnston, was released from prison in January 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta, three children, three stepchildren, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at Holy Ghost Church in Providence, followed by burial at St. Ann's Cemetery in Cranston.

