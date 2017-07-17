18-year-old alleged New Bedford gang member sentenced to prison - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

18-year-old alleged New Bedford gang member sentenced to prison

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) – An 18-year-old alleged gang member was sentenced to three to five years in prison after pleading guilty to illegal firearm charges last week.

Jovaughn Lopez, of New Bedford, pleaded guilty to a multi-count indictment charging him with carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and defacing the serial number of a firearm.

New Bedford Police watched a drug transaction in November of 2016 between two people in two separate vehicles.

Police pulled over one vehicle and found Lopez in the back seat.

They found a loaded handgun in his waistband, along with brass knuckles and a bag of ammunition.

Lopez is an alleged member of the Gangster Disciples.

In addition to his state prison term, Lopez will also be on probation for six months upon his release.

“This Defendant is an alleged gang member in possession of a loaded gun during a suspected drug transaction.  Nothing good will come from this Defendant and other individuals carrying illegal, loaded firearms around the City of New Bedford,” District Attorney Quinn said. “This Defendant has a prior gun conviction as a juvenile and represents a danger to the community.  The sentence was necessary to protect the public.”

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.