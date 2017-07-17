18-year-old alleged New Bedford gang member sentenced to prison

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) – An 18-year-old alleged gang member was sentenced to three to five years in prison after pleading guilty to illegal firearm charges last week.

Jovaughn Lopez, of New Bedford, pleaded guilty to a multi-count indictment charging him with carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and defacing the serial number of a firearm.

New Bedford Police watched a drug transaction in November of 2016 between two people in two separate vehicles.

Police pulled over one vehicle and found Lopez in the back seat.

They found a loaded handgun in his waistband, along with brass knuckles and a bag of ammunition.

Lopez is an alleged member of the Gangster Disciples.

In addition to his state prison term, Lopez will also be on probation for six months upon his release.

“This Defendant is an alleged gang member in possession of a loaded gun during a suspected drug transaction. Nothing good will come from this Defendant and other individuals carrying illegal, loaded firearms around the City of New Bedford,” District Attorney Quinn said. “This Defendant has a prior gun conviction as a juvenile and represents a danger to the community. The sentence was necessary to protect the public.”

