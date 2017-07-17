Speaker Mattiello to sit down with Senate President Ruggerio to - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Speaker Mattiello to sit down with Senate President Ruggerio to talk RI budget

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – House Speaker Nick Mattiello is expected to sit down with Senate President Dominick Ruggerio Tuesday to talk about the Rhode Island budget.

The two leaders have spoken on the phone, but are now set to meet face-to-face.

The two democrats have been feuding over who is at fault for the standoff over the state’s $9.2 billion budget.

Earlier this month, Mattiello claimed Ruggerio broke his word for considering a budget amendment that would add protections to his car tax plan.

Ruggerio denied the allegation.

