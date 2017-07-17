Coventry woman appears in court after DUI with child in backseat

By: News Staff
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) – A Coventry woman appeared in court Monday after driving drunk with a child in the car.
Police arrested Kelsie Teribury at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday as the 25-year-old was leaving the drive-thru of a Taco Bell.
Officers found a seven-year-old child in the car and notified DCYF.
A family member picked up the child.
Teribury was released on personal recognizance and will appear back in court at the end of the month.
