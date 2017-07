By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) – A bridal store in Fall River is offering free dresses to brides impacted by the sudden closure of Alfred Angelo stores.

The bridal and prom discount warehouse in Fall River is offering its entire inventory.

Customers need to providence proof of purchase at the store.

The offer runs from Thursday through Monday.

