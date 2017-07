By: News Staff

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – The Coast Guard is investigating the drowning of a scuba diver in the waters off of Beavertail State Park.

The accident happened at approximately 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the victim had been out on a boat with a group of divers when something went wrong in the water.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not yet been released.

