RI DMV set to reopen after closure for new computer system

By: The Associated Press

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) – Offices of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles are set to reopen for regular business after the agency installed its long-delayed new computer system.

The DMV says it's reopening all its offices on Tuesday on a walk-in basis, but says people should expect long lines and wait times.

Work to launch the computer system began in May. The work has meant DMV offices had to shut down temporarily, and then required appointments when they reopened.

On Tuesday, people will be allowed to walk in to DMV branches without making an appointment.

The state sued Palo Alto, California-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. last year over the unfinished project to replace the agency's 40-year-old computer system. Rhode Island settled with the company in April.

The new system cost about $19 million.

