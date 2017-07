By: News Staff

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – A home for the elderly and disabled in Smithfield was evacuated Monday morning after an electrical fire.

Fire officials say the electrical panel on the first floor of the Georgiaville Manor went up in flames.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out.

Everyone inside was evacuated from the building as some of the rooms had filled with smoke.

