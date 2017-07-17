Millions spent in RI during NGA Summer Meeting

By Alana Cerrone

RHODE ISLAND (WLNE) - After meetings and speeches where did the 1800 guests at the National Governors Association Meeting go? The answer is out.

"We estimate that the direct spending for this group is somewhere in excess of $2 million."

That total includes hotel stays, especially at The Biltmore, Omni, and Renaissance, money spent on transportation, at stores, and places to eat.

The conference itself took guests from Providence to Newport for an end-of-meeting clam bake. But guests also ventured out on their own.

"We do know that there were several private events held in conjunction with the convention not even associated with the Governors’ Office."

One of those special events was at The Capital Grille. Some of the visitors' other favorite attractions included local eateries offering Restaurant Weeks specials.

"This is a very high-profile group for us on every level and not only is it just governors and their staff, but the number of media outlets in town that got to experience our city. And we saw a lot of social media activity from some of those reporters about what we have to offer in Rhode Island."

And that, tourism officials hope, could turn in to future visits and more money spent.

"The exposure we had on a national and international level …that’s something that we really can't even put a number on."

The meeting itself was privately-funded.

