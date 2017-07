By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

Top Red Sox prospect Rafael Devers will make his McCoy debut for the PawSox on Monday Night. The star third baseman hit .300 for Double-A Portland. He debuted for the PawSox on Saturday when he went 4 for 4 against Syracuse.

ABC6 Sports reporter Nick Coit spoke with Devers and with Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby winner Bryce Brentz.