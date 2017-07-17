Mystery at sea: Nathan Carman's aunts file legal suit against him

Nearly a year after a bizarre mystery at sea left a mother missing and her son Nathan Carman stranded for days there is a new development in the case.

Carman’s aunts have taken legal action to try to prevent the 23-year-old from getting millions of dollars from his murdered grandfather or missing mother's estates. Monday a so-called “slayer” action was filed in New Hampshire probate court.

The documents filed on behalf of three of Carman's aunts say that he murdered his grandfather out of "malice and greed” back in 2013.

John Chakalos, a mulch-millionare, was found shot to death in his Connecticut home three years before the fateful fishing trip.

During a previous interview with ABC News Carman adamantly denied any involvement in his grandfather's death.

"I had absolutely nothing to do with my grandfathers death,” said Carman.

This new legal petition outlines several facts about that murder that Carman’s aunts say, "warrant a finding that Nathan killed his grandfather."

Those facts include that Carman was known to own the same type of gun used in the shooting. Carman's gun is said to be missing. The documents also site the fact that Carman’s GPS and hard-drive of his computer were both discarded.

The filing also talks about that fishing trip out of Rhode Island last September. Linda Carman who is presumed dead has not been heard from since that trip.

In a statement from the Carman family attorney Dan Small writes, "The details and evidence in the death of John and the disappearance of Linda all point to Nathan."

Carman has previously denied any wrong-doing on that fishing trip.

