Raynham man killed in dirt bike accident

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) -- A 19-year-old Raynham man was killed after crashing his dirt bike into a car on Route 138 Monday afternoon.

Police Chief James Donovan said in a statement the 19-year-old was thrown off of his unregistered 1980 Suzuki 250 around 1:10 p.m. while traveling north down Route 138, when he crashed into the passenger side of a 2005 Toyota Avalon turning left onto Gilmore Street.

He was transported via ambulance to Morton Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, a 75-year-old man from Plymouth, remained on scene while police investigated. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and declined medical attention.

The Raynham Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene. The Massachusetts Environmental Police Department was also notified of the crash.

The victim's name has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin. Local police are still investigating the incident.

