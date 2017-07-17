Taco Bell vandal identified by North Smithfield Police - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Taco Bell vandal identified by North Smithfield Police

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police identified Damion Smith, 24, as the suspect who vandalized the inside of a Taco Bell restaurant on Eddie Dowling Highway after receiving the wrong order.

Smith was seen on surveillance video obtained by ABC 6 News becoming irate after employees say he received the wrong order, destroying several objects on the counter.

Smith’s last known address is 238 Manton Ave., in Providence. North Smithfield Police are asking anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts to contact them at 401-762-1212 Ext. 0, or at their tip line at 401-762-9983. 

