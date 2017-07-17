PawSox Rally from 8-Runs Down to Win Devers McCoy Debut

PawSox news release...

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Pawtucket Red Sox overcame an eight-run first-inning deficit and completed a massive 9-8 come-from-behind win over the Toledo Mud Hens to extend their winning streak to a season-long seven games Monday night at McCoy Stadium.

Toledo (41-51) exploded for eight runs in the first inning, but the PawSox (49-44) chipped away with two runs in the second, a run in the third, two more in the fourth and three to tie the game in the fifth. Pawtucket has now won seven straight and nine of its last 10 games.

“When we scored the [first] two runs, I thought we had a chance because this club, it’s a pretty interesting club the way these guys have fought back all year,” Pawtucket manager Kevin Boles said. “Watching these guys compete, it doesn’t matter what the score is, whether we’re up or down. They compete every game.”

PawSox catcher Dan Butler (3-for-3, 2 HR, 5 RBI, BB) connected on a two-run home run in the fourth and a three-run blast in the fifth before bouncing a seventh-inning infield single to second that eventually scored third baseman Rafael Devers from second on a throwing error.

Devers, in his McCoy Stadium debut after being promoted from Double-A over the weekend, went 1-for-3 with an infield single and a walk.

“He’s doing well,” Boles said. “Obviously he had a great start to the first game in Syracuse, had four hits that first game. Watching him defensively, he has real good actions, arm strength, quality footwork. Offensively, you can see the hand speed there. He’s got a chance to be a quality hitter. We’re just trying to get him comfortable. He enjoys playing the game. He plays with energy. And we’re enjoying watching what we see.”

PawSox starter Edgar Olmos, who’d posted a 0.98 ERA over his previous nine outings, gave up eight runs on six hits and two walks in the first inning and only recorded a pair of outs. Right-hander Shawn Haviland, however, followed and twirled 6.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. The Harvard graduate, who was activated from the disabled list before the game, didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.

“Terrific, especially coming off the DL and giving us the length,” Boles said. “Haviland, first couple batters ran into some trouble there, but he was able to settle in and give us that length. He came up big tonight.”

Relievers Ben Taylor and Noe Ramirez (S, 4) added a shutout stanza each to preserve the victory.

PawSox designated hitter Matt Dominguez (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI) continued his hot stretch, as did right fielder Aneury Tavarez (2-for-4, BB), first baseman Ryan Court (2-for-5, HR) and second baseman Heiker Meneses (2-for-4, R).

Toledo starter Buck Farmer allowed five runs on seven hits in four frames, while reliever Jeff Ferrell (L, 2-1) took the loss.

With runners at second and third, Toledo started the scoring in the top of the first on an RBI groundout from center fielder Jim Adduci. Catcher John Hicks followed with an RBI double to center to make it 2-0. Two batters later, third baseman Juan Perez socked a two-run double, and designated hitter Jason Krizan chipped in with a run-scoring two-bagger of his own to stretch the margin to 5-0. No. 9 hitter Tyler Collins supplied an RBI single to center, and Adduci’s two-run knock to right made it 8-0.

The PawSox struck in the second when Dominguez mashed a wall-ball, two-run double to left-center field to slice the gap to 8-2.

Court led off the bottom of the third inning by smashing a solo home run to deep center field — his eighth long ball of the season, tied for his most in affiliated ball.

In the fourth, Butler yanked a two-run homer — his second of the season — to the berm in left field to cut the deficit to 8-5. The very next inning, Butler got another pitch up and in and drilled it off the signage beyond the left-field concourse for a game-tying, three-run jack.

Pawtucket climbed ahead in the seventh when, with Devers at second, Butler rolled an infield single toward second, and Devers scored the go-ahead run on a Toledo throwing error.

The PawSox continue their series with the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at McCoy Stadium. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 6:35 p.m.

The seven-game homestand runs through Sunday.