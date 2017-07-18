Lyft driver shot at on Boston-area highway - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Lyft driver shot at on Boston-area highway

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a shooting on a Boston-area highway.

A department spokesman says a driver for ride-hailing service Lyft flagged down a trooper on Tuesday morning and said someone in another vehicle had opened fire on him on Interstate 93 in Quincy at about 5:20 a.m.

The trooper located a bullet hole in a rear door of that person's car, which also had a broken window. A bullet was recovered from the door and is undergoing ballistics analysis.

The motorist was not injured. The driver did not know the shooter and did not know why he was targeted.

The male shooter's vehicle was described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger. State police have notified area departments to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching that description.

