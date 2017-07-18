BREAKING: Police investigating burned body of male found in Attleboro

By: News Staff

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) – Attleboro Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating in the area of Prescott Street where a burned body was found.

An Attleboro Police officer was patrolling the area at approximately 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning when he discovered the body of a man in a small wooded area.

The death is considered suspicious.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the body later today.

The identity of the body is not known at this time.

