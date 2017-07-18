Police investigating burned body found in Attleboro

By: News Staff

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Authorities are investigating after a burned body was found in Attleboro early Tuesday morning.

A police officer patrolling the area of Prescott Street around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday discovered a fire in a small wooded area some three feet from the road, according to police. The officer believed it was a brush fire at first, until he got a closer look.

Officers have increased their patrols of the street following recent drug deals - which was how the patrol officer discovered the fire in the first place. "It's convenient for people who are going to meet up and exchange drugs to get off the highway and meet in this quiet residential area, do their transaction and leave," said Chief Kyle Heagney.

Neighbors are still grasping their heads around what happened. "It's a nice quiet area, it's a beautiful area," said Gary Padula. "Everyone knows each other. It's troubling."

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide. The Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting the autopsy.

The identity of the body is not known at this time.

