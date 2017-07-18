Man who extorted sex from woman gets 15 years behind bars - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man who extorted sex from woman gets 15 years behind bars

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for extorting sex from a woman by offering to lend her $10,000 to pay ransom for her kidnapped boyfriend.

Roosevelt White, also known as Erick Jones, was also sentenced last week to 15 years suspended with probation for extortion and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Authorities say in June 2015, White offered to loan $3,500 to a couple he knew. With only the woman in his car, he told her that her boyfriend had been kidnapped, and the ransom was $10,000.

White offered to loan her the ransom in exchange for sex. The woman greed, believing White had a gun and her boyfriend's life was in danger.

When the boyfriend returned unhurt, they called police.

