Elderly woman crashes SUV into Acushnet chiropractic office - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Elderly woman crashes SUV into Acushnet chiropractic office

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WLNE) – An SUV crashed into the Crabbe Chiropractic office building in Acushnet Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 10:50 a.m. at the South Main Street office.

The vehicle drove through the glass door and eight feet into the building.

The driver and sole occupant was identified as an elderly woman who was not injured.

Due to debris against the driver door, she was unable to get out of the vehicle.

She was removed by first responders and evaluated by paramedics.

Two employees were inside the building at the time and were not injured in the crash.

Acushnet Police are currently investigating the incident.

