North Attleboro woman arrested for DUI with young daughter in back seat

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) – A mother from North Attleboro was arrested for a DUI and was four times above the legal limit according to police.

Her young daughter was also with her in the back seat.

Jennifer White, 41, was pulled over after driving erratically near the Attleboro train station Saturday night.

White failed her field sobriety and breathalyzer tests.

She was released on bail, but can’t drive and must submit to random alcohol tests.

