Local businesses helping Providence 49'ers raise money for lost

Local businesses helping Providence 49'ers raise money for lost equipment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Local businesses are coming together to help a Providence youth football team whose equipment was destroyed in an arson fire.

The league received a big donation with shoulder pads, helmets, jerseys, and footballs about a year ago.

The league decided to take those donations and hand them over to the 49ers.

Police say the coach of the team spotted the fire behind Mount Pleasant High School more than a week ago.

It engulfed a storage container which held the team's equipment.

75 players out of the 300 were outfitted from donations, but many more still need equipment.

To help the team, visit their GoFundMe page to donate.

https://www.gofundme.com/helpprovidence49ers

