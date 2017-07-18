Frontier Airlines announces new flights out of T.F. Green Airpor - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Frontier Airlines announces new flights out of T.F. Green Airport

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday their expansion plans at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

The discount airline added new flights to Fort Myers, Miami, Tampa, and New Orleans which will take off in October, and flight to Charlotte and Raliegh which will begin in the spring of 2018.

Direct flights out of T.F. Green have almost doubled in the past few months.

Governor Gina Raimondo was in attendance for the announcement Tuesday.

“For most New Englander’s it's at most an hour and half drive to this airport, which means having six more flights is a huge opportunity for Rhode Island. With these prices it's good for business, it's good for small businesses, and it's good for families.”

The new flights are in addition to those going to Denver and Orlando.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.