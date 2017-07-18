Frontier Airlines announces new flights out of T.F. Green Airport

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday their expansion plans at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

The discount airline added new flights to Fort Myers, Miami, Tampa, and New Orleans which will take off in October, and flight to Charlotte and Raliegh which will begin in the spring of 2018.

Direct flights out of T.F. Green have almost doubled in the past few months.

Governor Gina Raimondo was in attendance for the announcement Tuesday.

“For most New Englander’s it's at most an hour and half drive to this airport, which means having six more flights is a huge opportunity for Rhode Island. With these prices it's good for business, it's good for small businesses, and it's good for families.”

The new flights are in addition to those going to Denver and Orlando.

