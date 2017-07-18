Fire in Providence injures firefighter, displaces numerous families

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — A firefighter was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and five families were displaced after a fire heavily damaged a residence Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Providence Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a multi-family unit on Sumter Street around 2:00 p.m.

Upon arrival residents had self evacuated. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews say with the heavy damage the home is unlivable at this time.

Providence Fire said at the time of the blaze, five families were displaced, but not all residents were home at the time. The number of displaced families may increase.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

