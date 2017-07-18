UPDATE: Budget stand-off continues; No resolution following sit-down

There was no resolution to report after the sit-down meeting between House Speaker Nick Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.

“Senate President Ruggerio and I had a very productive meeting in discussing moving forward to resolve the budget stalemate. We will continue to meet in the near future and we will provide further updates to the media and the public," said Mattiello in a statement.

"The Speaker and I began discussions tonight that will continue over the next several days. My goal and hope is that we reach a conclusion that benefits all Rhode Islanders in the near future," said Ruggerio in a statement.

ABC 6 News has learned that the two leaders met over coffee for around an hour Tuesday night.

Hours before the sit-down Ruggerio spoke to reporters at an unrelated event at T.F. Green Airport.

"I'm hoping to have a very friendly informative discussion with the Speaker and we'll see where it goes,” said Ruggerio.

The battle began when Speaker Mattiello got word that President Ruggerio was planning to introduce a last minute amendment to the car tax article. In response he abruptly decided to send his members home without voting on a final budget.

The stand-off has left the state operating on last year’s budget which is millions of dollars less. The two leaders finally broke their silence on Friday.

"It was pretty general. I saw him Thursday night. He called me Friday. We spoke for a couple of minutes and we arranged to meet in the very near future,” said Ruggerio.

Governor Gina Raimondo says she is optimistic about the meeting. But, If no agreement is made soon, she says she might be forced to order the House and Senate back into session.

"I am open to that. Up until now it wouldn't have been productive you know they weren't even willing to talk to one another. So let's see how today goes, how the next week or two goes,” said Raimondo.

Speaker Mattiello did not comment ahead of the sit down. His number two, House Majority Leader Joe Shekarchi did say that the House will negotiate in good faith.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017