Crane company slammed with huge fine for over-sized big rig

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Bay Crane Northeast, the company that owns the big rig that was too heavy to move was given a $57,000 fine Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was stopped on I-95 for hauling cargo that exceeded the weight limits for state roadways, Rhode Island State Police said.

“The company was transporting a 560,524-pound generator through Rhode Island without the necessary permits to travel on state roads with a load that size. The maximum allowable load without a permit is 80,000 pounds,” added State Police.

With the hefty fine, Bay Crane Northeast was given a summons to appear before the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal on August 31.

The truck was stopped on June 27th, and had been sitting along the roadway until finally making a ten-hour journey to Medway M.A. on July 10th.

It is believed that the $57,000 fine is the largest fine issued for a motor vehicle violation in the State of Rhode Island.

No further information is available at this time.

