NJ State Police arrest suspect wanted for connection in Milford murder

NEWARK, N.J. (WLNE) — The New Jersey State Police announced on Tuesday they have arrested a suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Milford.

Authorities said Jusselo Dias Dos Reis, 44, a resident of Brazil, was arrested in Newark, after Massachusetts State Police advised local authorities that he was possibly in New Jersey.

Dias Dos Reis was wanted for his connection in the murder of a man in Milford, Massachusetts on July 16.

An investigation led members of the Fugitive Unit with assistance from the State Police Electronic Surveillance, Crime Suppression North and K-9 Units to a residence on Vincent Street where Dias Dos Reis was arrested without incident.

Dias Dos Reis is held at Mercer County Jail pending extradition to Massachusetts.

No further information is available at this time.

