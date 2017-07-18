Smithfield teen severely injures hand after playing with illegal fireworks

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A 15-year-old sustained a severe hand injury after playing with illegal fireworks in Smithfield Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 11:00 a.m. at a relative’s home on Cross Street.

The fireworks went off in the teen’s hand and were not legal to use in Rhode Island.

He was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

No word yet on his condition.

The State Fire Marshal and Smithfield Fire are investigating the incident.

