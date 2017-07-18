Celtics Officially Sign 2nd Round Pick Semi Ojeleye

Celtics News Release...

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed rookie forward Semi Ojeleye. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Taken by the Celtics in the second round (37th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft out of Southern Methodist University, Ojeleye, 22, averaged 18.9 points (48.8% FG, 42.4% 3-PT, 78.5% FT), 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 34.1 minutes in 35 games in his lone season at SMU. The 2016-17 American Atlantic Conference Player of the Year and First Team All-AAC selection made at least three 3-pointers on 12 occasions this season, shooting at least 50.0% from beyond the arc in 10 of those contests and finishing third in the conference in three-point shooting percentage.

Ojeleye (6-7, 241 lbs), who was also named Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press this past season, spent his first two collegiate years at Duke University before transferring to SMU. He averaged 12.2 points (48.0% FG, 41.5% 3-PT, 78.5% FT), 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist in three total seasons at the NCAA level.

Since being drafted last month, Ojeleye participated on the Celtics summer league team in both the Utah Jazz Summer League and the MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas.