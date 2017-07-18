Davey Lopes Recreation Center pool closed due to maintenance - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Davey Lopes Recreation Center pool closed due to maintenance

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The City of Providence announced early Tuesday evening the Davey Lopes Recreation Center pool will be closed for maintenance.

ABC News learned the pool will be closed until Saturday, July, 22, 2017.

Through the length of the closure, residents will be given access to free transportation to the West End Recreation pool, said Providence Recreation Department officials.

Pools throughout the City are open to the public from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday in both July and August.

A list of nearby city pools and waterparks can be found here.

