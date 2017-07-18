Brian Johnson Activated to Start for Red Sox Tonight; Scott and Travis sent to Pawtucket

Red Sox News Release...

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today recalled left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson and right-handed pitcher Hector Velázquez from Triple-A Pawtucket. To make room on the 25-man roster, the club optioned first baseman Sam Travis and left-handed pitcher Robby Scott to Pawtucket following last night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement.

Johnson, 26, is scheduled to start tonight’s game against the Blue Jays beginning at 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park. The left-hander most recently pitched on July 13 for Pawtucket, allowing three hits in 7.0 shutout innings at Syracuse. He is 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA (10 ER/21.0 IP) in four major league starts this season, all Red Sox wins. Johnson last started for Boston on June 14 in Philadelphia and exited the game due to injury in the third inning. He allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter in 9.0 scoreless innings on May 27 against the Mariners, becoming the first Red Sox pitcher since Pedro Martinez to record a nine-inning shutout in his Fenway Park debut.

Velázquez, 28, has made three appearances (two starts) for Boston this season, going 1-1 with a 5.27 ERA (8 ER/13.2 IP). He is also 6-1 with a 1.48 ERA (11 ER/67.0 IP) and a .200 opponent batting average in 12 starts with the PawSox, striking out 48 batters and walking 14 with three home runs allowed. A native of Sonora, Mexico, the right-hander has made six scoreless starts of at least 5.0 innings for Pawtucket, most recently tossing 7.0 shutout innings on July 6 at Rochester. The Red Sox purchased his contract from the Piratas de Campeche of the Mexican League on February 18, 2017.

Travis, 23, made his major league debut this season, posting a .279 batting average (12-for-43) with five doubles and a .380 on-base percentage in 18 games (12 starts). He has hit .379 (11-for-29) with a 1.003 OPS versus left-handed pitchers, drawing five walks with only four strikeouts against southpaws. In 44 games with Pawtucket this season, the Chicago native has hit .267 (44-for-165) with 11 doubles, four home runs, and 14 RBI. Selected by Boston in the second round of the 2014 June Draft, the right-handed hitter was named the Red Sox’ Minor League Offensive Player of the Year in 2015.

Scott, 27, made his first career Opening Day roster in 2017 and has appeared in 38 major league games, the most among American League rookie pitchers. The left-hander has posted a 3.75 ERA (10 ER/24.0 IP) and a 1.08 WHIP while holding opponents to a .190 batting average, recording 18 strikeouts against 10 walks. Left-handed batters have hit only .103 (4-for-39) against him, tied for the fourth-lowest mark in the majors among pitchers who have faced at least 40 lefties. Scott made his major league debut with the Red Sox last September and was the 2016 recipient of the Lou Gorman Award for demonstrating dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the Major League team.