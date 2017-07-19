Rhode Island still without a new budget - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island still without a new budget

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rhode Island's state budget impasse continues Wednesday.

Today marks the 19th day since a feud at the State House left Rhode Island without a new budget.

Yesterday House Speaker Nick Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio met at an undisclosed location.

No agreement was reached.

Both sides say there will be more meetings in the days to come.

The Governor says if an agreement is not made soon, she would consider forcing the house and senate back into session.

