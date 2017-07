By: News Staff

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) – Several hazmat crews remain on scene in Attleboro after a hydrochloric acid leak at a local business.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene on Perry Avenue around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, about 50 gallons of acid leaked out of a 700 gallon tank.

Employees were evacuated and no one was injured.

Officials believe a valve failed and caused the leak.

