List of cooling shelters open to the public in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Cooling shelters in Pawtucket are in place to keep people cool amidst the summer heat wave.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Wednesday that the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center, the Pawtucket Police Station, Pawtucket Public Library, the Leon Mathieu Senior Center, Kennedy Manor, St. Germain Manor, and the Blackstone Valley Community Action Program Community Center will be cooling shelters.

They are open to the general public and those who may lack access to air conditioning.

The locations of the cooling shelters are:

The Blackstone Valley Visitor Center at 175 Main Street is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby at 121 Roosevelt Avenue is available 24 hours a day.

The Pawtucket Public Library at 13 Summer Street is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. The Library is also a free summer meal site for children Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The Leon Mathieu Senior Center at 420 Main Street is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kennedy Manor located at 175 Broad Street is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

St. Germain Manor located at 401 Mineral Spring Avenue is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Blackstone Valley Community Action Program Community Center on 210 West Avenue is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:00p.m.

Payne Park, across from the Community Center, is also a free summer meal site for children Monday-Friday from 12:00 -1:00 p.m.

Additionally, the pool located at Veterans Park is available and open to the public on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The pool is open on all other days from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The entrance fee for use of the pool is $1. The pool is also a free summer meal site for children from 12:00 -1:30 p.m.

“It’s important that our residents know they have safe and air-conditioned places available to them,” said Mayor Grebien. “Particularly, our elderly population which is often most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses which can potentially be fatal,” Grebien continued. “Please take precautions to stay cool and hydrated.”

