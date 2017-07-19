Cranston library hires goats from local farm to chomp at invasive plants

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. – Dozens of goats invaded Cranston’s Central Library after they were hired to chomp away at invasive plants.

“Goat-scaping” is what its called, and it’s an earth friendly and cost-saving approach to landscaping that is now taking off in the Ocean State.

The 30 goats from Laurel Hill MicroFarm in Hope were hired to use their teeth to chomp away at the overgrown weeds and unwanted plants behind the library.

Like cows, goats have two stomachs and four chambers.

They will sit until the first chamber empties in about 20 minutes, then they will get back up and continue to eat again.

Library officials hope to hire the goats again next summer.

