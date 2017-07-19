Ben Taylor and Kyle Martin called up to Boston; Johnson and Velazquez sent back to PawSox

Red Sox News Release...

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today announced the following roster moves:

Right-handed pitchers Kyle Martin and Ben Taylor were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. Martin will wear number 72.

To make room for Martin and Taylor on the 25-man roster, left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson and right-handed pitcher Hector Velázquez were optioned to Pawtucket following last night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement.

Martin, 26, begins his first stint on a major league roster after opening the season with Pawtucket. In 23 appearances with the PawSox this season, all in relief, the right-hander has posted a 3.79 ERA (16 ER/38.0 IP), including a 2.43 mark (9 ER/33.1 IP) in his last 19 outings. He has thrown more than one inning in 12 of his 23 games, recording a 1.86 ERA (6 ER/29.0 IP) in those efforts. In five professional seasons since being selected by Boston in the ninth round of the 2013 June Draft, Martin has compiled a 15-16 record with 25 saves, a 3.47 ERA (103 ER/267.1 IP), and 277 strikeouts against 80 walks.

Taylor, 24, made his first Opening Day roster with Boston in 2017 despite having never pitched above the Double-A level prior to the season. In 11 appearances over three stints with the Red Sox, the right-hander has a 6.59 ERA (10 ER/13.2 IP) with 14 strikeouts and nine walks. Selected by Boston in the seventh round of the 2015 June Draft, Taylor has posted a 3.09 ERA (4 ER/11.2 IP) and held opponents to a .179 batting average in 10 appearances with the PawSox this season. He has allowed one hit and zero runs in his last four outings (5.0 IP), most recently pitching a scoreless frame on Monday against Toledo.

Johnson, 26, started last night’s game against the Blue Jays and did not factor into the decision after allowing three runs on eight hits in 6.0 innings. The left-hander is 2-0 with a 4.33 ERA (13 ER/27.0 IP) in five major league starts this season, all Red Sox wins. He allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter in 9.0 scoreless innings on May 27 against the Mariners, becoming the first Red Sox pitcher since Pedro Martinez to record a nine-inning shutout in his Fenway Park debut. In 11 minor league starts—including two rehab appearances—this season, Johnson is 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA (18 ER/59.2 IP).

Velázquez, 28, earned the win in last night’s 5-4, 15-inning victory over the Blue Jays after tossing the final 4.0 innings—all scoreless—and allowing only two hits with three strikeouts and one walk. He is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA (8 ER/17.2 IP) in four appearances (two starts) for Boston this season, having allowed only two earned runs in his last 12.2 innings. He is also 6-1 with a 1.48 ERA (11 ER/67.0 IP) and a .200 opponent batting average in 12 starts with the PawSox, striking out 48 batters and walking 14. A native of Sonora, Mexico, the right-hander has made six scoreless starts of at least 5.0 innings for Pawtucket. The Red Sox purchased his contract from the Piratas de Campeche of the Mexican League on February 18, 2017.