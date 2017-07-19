Devers Homers, PawSox Winning Streak Snapped at 8

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Despite a pair of hits from Sam Travis and a home run from Rafael Devers, the Pawtucket Red Sox fell to the Toledo Mud Hens, 7-3, on Wednesday afternoon at McCoy Stadium in the series finale.

The PawSox (50-45) turned a 3-0 deficit into just a 4-3 margin in the seventh inning before the Mud Hens (42-52) pulled away for the victory, snapping Pawtucket’s season-long eight-game winning streak. The PawSox had won 10 of their previous 11 games.

In his first game back in Pawtucket since his option from Boston, Travis went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and another hard-hit comebacker off the pitcher that turned into an RBI groundout. Devers, meanwhile, went 1-for-4 with a two-run blast in the seventh inning — his second Triple-A long ball — and is 8-for-19 (.421) in five games.

PawSox starter Kyle Kendrick (L, 3-7) allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings with a pair of strikeouts and no walks. After an inning from right-hander Austin Maddox, Pawtucket’s beleaguered bullpen turned to infielder Mike Miller, who made his third emergency pitching appearance of the season and gave up three runs in two innings.

Toledo starter Drew VerHagen (W, 7-7) cruised through his first five innings and ended up working 6.1 frames of three-run ball in which he scattered seven hits and also piled up seven punchouts. Pawtucket didn’t get its first baserunner until Travis poked a two-out, two-strike single into right field in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Toledo designated hitter Efren Navarro started the top of the fourth by lifting a solo home run to right-center field.

In the sixth, Navarro tagged a two-run shot in that same direction to stretch Toledo’s lead to 3-0.

PawSox shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin ripped a one-out triple to right-center in the home half of the sixth and scored on a hard-hit RBI groundout from Travis.

Maddox walked the bases loaded in the seventh, and the Mud Hens extended their margin to 4-1 on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the seventh, Devers took a 1-0 hanging breaking ball on the outside part of the plate and deposited it the opposite way over the left-center wall to pull the PawSox within one, 4-3.

However, Toledo catcher Bryan Holaday clubbed a two-run home run to left off Miller in the eighth inning to push the Mud Hens ahead, 6-3. The Mud Hens added an insurance run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from right fielder Tyler Collins.

The PawSox open a four-game weekend series with the Norfolk Tides on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at McCoy Stadium. PawSox left-hander Jalen Beeks (3-3, 2.89) is scheduled to oppose Tides righty Tyler Wilson (2-6, 5.09). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 6:35 p.m.