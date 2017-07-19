Fall River teacher arrested for child molestation

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) -- A Fall River middle school teacher has been accused of child molestation, according to school and law enforcement officials.

Matthew Labriola, a special education teacher at Morton Middle School from Plainville, Mass., was arrested July 12 on charges of second degree child molestation after allegedly groping five children ages 12 to 14 at the Providence Place Mall.

According to court documents, Labriola allegedly bumped into four children, ages ranging from 12 to 14 years old, and groped their chests. The children were visiting the mall with a group from Wallingford, Conn. Parks and Recreation, and split into smaller groups to explore the mall just before noon.

The girls told a mall security officer that a man purposely bumped into them and groped their bodies. Shortly after, Labriola was spotted riding an escalator, matching the description of the man the girls described. He was taken into custody and his identity was confirmed by the girls.

Labriola was charged with five counts of second-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree sexual assault -- all felonies. He is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge Thursday at District Court. His bail was set at $20,000 with surety. Labriola was released on bail July 13.

The office of Fall River Schools Superintendent Matthew H. Malone confirmed that Labriola began working at Morton Middle School in September 2015, and is currently on administrative leave as the police investigation continues.

Labriola will return to District Court in October.;

For more on this story, watch ABC 6 News at 5 p.m. Follow this story as it develops on ABC6.com.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017