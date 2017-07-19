Another oversized truck to move through Coventry Wednesday

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) -- Another oversized truck operated by Bay Crane Northeast, the same operators who took down utility poles and caused a transportation fiasco in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, will pass through Coventry Wednesday night.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) approved Bay Crane, to move another 560,000 generator from the Quonset Point near North Kingstown, R.I. to the Massachusetts State Line, according to the Coventry Police Department Facebook page. The move will begin Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

The truck is expected to enter Coventry around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Bay Crane representatives advised they will be traveling the same route as the previous generator was expected to travel, had it not taken a wrong turn.

In preparation of the move, a crane will place two arched ramps over the Isle of Capri Bridge, intended to offset the weight of the load so it will not damage the bridge.

The truck will take the following route through Coventry: Exit 7 then left on Arnold Road, left on Tiogue Avenue, right on Harkney Hill Road -- where a Bay Crane truck last week took down utility poles -- then a right on Hill Farm Road, cross the Isle of Capri Bridge, continue on Hill Farm Road, take a left on Route 118 and finally a right on Route 102 to head towards the Massachusetts border.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017