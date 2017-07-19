Naked man arrested for stealing car, fleeing from police

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – A Pawtucket man and a Wrentham woman were arrested Wednesday after fleeing from police.

Pawtucket Police attempted to approach their vehicle at approximately 12:00 p.m. after discovering the 2013 Toyota Tundra had been stolen on Tuesday.

The Toyota sped away and sent police on a chase from Pawtucket to Providence where the vehicle struck several parked cars in the process.

The truck came to a stop on Nashua Street where Kenneth Polion, 34, of Pawtucket, exited the vehicle naked and fled down a steep embankment.

Monica Ciannavei, 24, of Wrentham, exited the passenger side of the truck and was arrested by police.

Polion was found in a yard on Concord Street and was arrested.

He was transported to Miriam Hospital with minor injuries.

Ciannavei was uninjured in the incident.

Both suspects have not yet been charged.

