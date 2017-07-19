Unlicensed New Bedford driver crashes vehicle, 7 to hospital - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Unlicensed New Bedford driver crashes vehicle, 7 to hospital

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WLNE) -- An unlicensed New Bedford driver crashed his car into the woods off I-195 in Mattapoisett Tuesday night, sending himself and six others to area hospitals.

The 48-year-old was driving a 2000 Toyota Sienna minivan without a license on I-195 West around 7:37 p.m. when he veered off the road, into the woods near exit 19B.

The driver, along with six adult passengers from ages 22 to 48, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital or Tobey Hospital with serious injuries.

The Toyota was the only car involved in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

