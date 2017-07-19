Law enforcement now allowed to access prescriptions for investigations

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE, AP) – Governor Gina Raimondo signed a bill Wednesday that allows certain law enforcement agencies to use a prescription drug database in drug investigations, despite outcry from advocacy groups.

The attorney general's office told the Associated Press that the bill would allow law enforcement to investigate "pill mills and drug diversion." According to the governor's office, the bill also expands the type of drugs allowed to be prescribed electronically.

More than 20 groups, including the Rhode Island Medical Society and American Civil Liberties Union called on Raimondo Monday to veto legislation that would allow this kind of access without a warrant, according to the AP.



The groups sent a letter saying the legislation would allow law enforcement to invade people's privacy and would undermine work to combat opioid overdoses. The letter also says the Department of Health already monitors such prescriptions, and there's no evidence pill mills have contributed significantly to the crisis in Rhode Island, according to the AP.

Also among the 82 bills signed Wednesday was one requiring health care professionals issuing opioid prescriptions to discuss the risk of addiction with the patient, or their parents.

