Male shot multiple times in Providence

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A male was transported to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot multiple times, Providence Police said.

Police were mum on details, but told ABC6 News officers responded to a report of shots fired on Berkshire Street around 8:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, and unidentified male was transported to an undisclosed hospital for multiple wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

ABC6 News will update you as soon as new information becomes available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017