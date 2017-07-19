Male shot multiple times in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Male shot multiple times in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A male was transported to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot multiple times, Providence Police said.

Police were mum on details, but told ABC6 News officers responded to a report of shots fired on Berkshire Street around 8:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, and unidentified male was transported to an undisclosed hospital for multiple wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

