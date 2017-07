New Bedford City Council Honors GNB Voke-Tech State Champion Baseball Team

By Ken Bell

AND FINALLY, A GREAT NIGHT FOR THE NEW BEDFORD VOKE–TECH STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONS.

THE BEARS WERE HONORED BY THE NEW BEDFORD CITY COUNCIL LAST NIGHT.

THE BEARS WON THE DIVISION TWO TITLE LAST MONTH...AND IT WAS THE FIRST STATE TITLE IN ANY SPORT IN SCHOOL HISTORY.

AN IMPORTANT NIGHT FOR COACH RICK AVILA AND THE TEAM, HONORING THE MEMORY OF ANDREW McCANN WHO TRAGICALLY DIED IN A CAR CRASH FIVE YEARS AGO. THE TEAM WON THE TITLE IN HIS MEMORY AND THEY WERE CELEBRATED LAST NIGHT IN THE CHAMBERS OF THE NEW BEDFORD CITY COUNCIL.